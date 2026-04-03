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Ajinkya Rahane shares shocking statement over THIS thing, says They are jealous

Ajinkya Rahane shares shocking statement over THIS thing, says ‘They are jealous’

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane blasts fans over a particular thing ahead of the match against PBKS in IPL 2026.

Ajinkya Rahane's shocking statement ahead of PBKS clash

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where SRH defeated KKR by 65 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane opens on his low strike rate in IPL 2026

However, after the defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane reacted to the criticism he received about his strike rate in the IPL. Rahane stated that they are jealous of his success and have a certain agenda against him.

“My strike rate, I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2020. People who are talking about me, probably not watching the game or they have certain agenda against me. They don’t like me playing,” the 37-year-old Rahane said at the post-match press conference after KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs.”

“They don’t like to watch me play. The amount of success which I got, I guess they are jealous about me. I am not too worried,” Rahane added.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive batting performance vs Mumbai Indians

Speaking about his performance in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Mumbai Indians, where he scored 67 runs off 40 balls. But lost the match by six wickets to MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane gives strong reply to critics

“You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad innings. Not a bad innings, but my intent was that sometimes as a batter you don’t get that rhythm, you don’t get that flow.”

“People who are talking, they don’t understand the game and I think they want me to play a different kind of inning. They didn’t expect that Ajinkya Dhane will basically improve his game this much. So I am happy they are talking about me, negative or positive either way,” he added.

“I am really happy that they are talking, let them talk. But batting-wise, partner-wise, it’s been amazing. We have a very good partnership in Mumbai,” Rahane concluded.

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