Ajinkya Rahane Should Be Given ODI World Cup Opportunity, Reckons India WC Winning Bowler

Ajinkya Rahane is in lethal from as he has played seven games so far and scored 224 runs with the highest score of 71*. The batter also slammed two half-centuries in the ongoing cash-rich league.

New Delhi: World Cup-winning pacer Sreesanth opened up on Ajinkya Rahane’s form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The 40-year-old speedster reckoned that Rahane could make a place for the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup which is set to be held in India later this year. Former India test vice-captain has made a comeback in the Indian squad for World Test Championship final which is set to be played at The Oval in London starting from June 7.

Rahane’s last international appearance in Test was against South Africa back in 2022 after that the batter missed the home series against Sri Lanka and also missed the 5-Test match series against England in July last year. The experienced batter also missed the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

CSK batter is in lethal from as he has played seven games so far and scored 224 runs with the highest score of 71* that includes two half-centuries.

“I would love to see him in the squad. The way he is performing, especially with the World Cup happening in India. That will be one of the boldest moves the selectors can make,” Sreesanth told Star Sports.

“I am very confident he will do well in the World Test Championship final. But he shouldn’t look at by that performance. He should be given the opportunity (ODI). Let’s see if there are other tournaments, if he is given the white-ball cricket back to him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him going at No. 4 and winning matches for the country,” he added.

