Ajinkya Rahane came up with the goods when the team needed it the most and slammed a back-to-the-wall century on Sunday in the three-day practice game in Sydney. Rahane – who is leading the side – allowed the bat to do the talking after the top-order crumbled early on in the piece.
Rahane – who would be a part of the upcoming four-match Test series – would play a key role in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. This knock would give Rahane – who has been short on runs – immense confidence going into the red-ball series.
While Rahane's knock impressed fans, it must have calmed a few nerves in the management.
Rahane opted to bat first after winning the toss but the tourists did not get off to the start they wanted as they lost both their openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill – for no scores. Cheteshwar Pujara showed resistance as he scored a dogged 54.
Rahane remained unbeaten on 108* as India A side were 237 for eight at stumps on Day 1.