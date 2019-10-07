New daddy Ajinkya Rahane made a quick dash to his home in Mumbai after the conclusion of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to be with his baby daughter.

The India vice-captain became a father on Saturday after his wife Radhika Dhopavkar gave birth to a baby girl. Rahane, who married childhood friend Radhika in 2014, woke up to the news when he was playing in the first Test which the hosts won convincingly by 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Rahane tweeted the first picture of his baby girl on Monday. “Hello,” he wrote and attached a heart emoji in the caption. In the picture, Rahane is seen holding his new-born daughter with Radhika.

News about Rahane turning father was broken by his former India team-mate Harbhajan Singh took to social media to congratulate the new father. “Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess ?? are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood,” Harbhajan wrote.

Our bundle of joy is here 🥰

Rahane is the latest to join in the list of cricketer dads who have a baby girl. Other than Rahane, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Harbhajan himself are few who have daughters.

The second Test will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune and will begin on October 10, while Ranchi will host the third and final match which will get underway on October 22.

Earlier, Radhika had taken to social media last week to post a photo of herself with a baby bump with an emotional message.

“Have more of milk and milk products. Don’t have that much coffee. And are you taking the supplements you need?,” Radhika wrote.

":Being pregnant means being ready for extra care and extra attention from just about everyone.