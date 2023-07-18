Home

Ajit Agarkar to Travel to Windies to Discuss India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Roadmap With Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma: REPORT

This could be a masterstroke from Agarkar as this move will also give the players a whole lot of clarity about their roles.

Mumbai: With time running out, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar has decided to travel all the way to the Carribbean to meet the Indian coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to discuss the roadmap ahead for the ODI World Cup. This could be a masterstroke from Agarkar as this move will also give the players a whole lot of clarity about their roles. It cannot be confirmed when would Agarkar reach the Carribbean, but as per a report on PTI – it would happen soon. The marquee event is starting on October 5 with hosts India playing it’s opener on October 8 versus Australia.

“Currently Salil Ankola is in the West Indies but he will be back after the Test series gets over. Ajit will be joining the team before the start of the white ball leg,” a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that Agarkar after being appointed the chairman of the selection committee hasn’t had a chance to meet the team management in person and this will be an opportunity to sit a draw an elaborate blueprint on what will be India’s strategy going forward in the 50 over World Cup.

The team management and selection committee needs to be in sync about the core 20 players that they are looking ahead for the World Cup apart from dealing with fitness issues and workload management.

Both chairman of selectors as well team management will also discuss the transition plan.

It is understood that there will be elaborate discussions on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness status and whether he will be able to go to Ireland for three-match T20 series or not.

(With PTI inputs)

