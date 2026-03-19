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Ajit Agarkar makes THIS demand to the BCCI ahead of IPL 2026, surprises everyone with…

Ajit Agarkar makes THIS demand to the BCCI ahead of IPL 2026, surprises everyone with…

Ajit Agarkar makes a big request to the BCCI ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Ajit Agarkar's big demand to the BCCI

Team India created history in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they defeated New Zealand in the final match of the tournament by 96 runs and became the first team to win two consecutive times in T20 World Cup history.

Behind this massive victory, each member of the Indian team is responsible. Whether it is a player or it is supporting or coaching staff. Every person contributed their best to lead the team to the title triumph.

Ajit Agarkar urges BCCI to extend his contract

However, according to reports, after this big win, former Indian cricketer and the current chairman of the Indian men’s team selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, urged the BCCI to extend his contract until the ODI World Cup 2027.

Speaking about his tenure for the Indian men’s cricket team as selection committee chairman, Agarkar has served as the chairman since 2023. Not only this, his tenure extends by a year to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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According to a Times of India report, the BCCI has discussed Agarkar’s request, but no final decision has been made yet.

Team India’s achievements under Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

Speaking about his tenure at Men in Blue, he has been quite impressive. Under his services, Team India won three ICC trophies, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026 and a Champions Trophy. Not only this, the Indian team also finished as runner-up in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Let’s also talk about some defeats for team India during his period. The Men in Blue faced Test series defeat at home against the Blackcaps (New Zealand). This loss caused them the ICC World Test Championship.

Unforgettable moments in Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

During his tenure, cricket fans witnessed some drastic moments. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin announced their retirements.

Under his services, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Suryakumar Yadav, created the biggest moment in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa with his iconic catch. However, he was appointed Team India’s T20 side captain.

After appointing Suryakumar Yadav as captain, Agarkar said: “One of the main issues discussed was that you want a captain who’s likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving candidate.”

Gautam Gambhir praises Ajit Agarkar after T20 World Cup 2026 win

His immense effort and hard work was also praised by Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2026, “I think I should dedicate this trophy to Ajit Agarkar, because he does take a lot of flak and I’m thankful for the amount of honesty he’s worked with.”

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