Ajit Agarkar’s 46th Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Ex-Teammate, Makes Hilarious Demand – VIRAL POST

Sachin Tendulkar wished the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on his 46th Birthday in his witty style.

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ajit Agarkar is celebrating his 46th birthday and the whole cricket fraternity wished and showered their blessings on the former cricketer. However, there was one wish that stood out of all and it was from none other than the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary cricketer is known for making witty birthday wishes for his former teammates on their birthday and this time it was no different.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture with the chief selector of the BCCI from his official X account, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it by writing “Happy birthday, Ajit. Now that you are a selector, which place have you selected to celebrate your birthday?”

Happy birthday, Ajit. Now that you are a selector, which place have you selected to celebrate your birthday? pic.twitter.com/oUhqmCobiF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 4, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar recently even watched Vicky Kaushal’s latest movie, ‘Sam Bahadur’. Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement as his ‘childhood hero’ Sachin Tendulkar watched his recently released film ‘Sam Bahadur’, saying he will cherish his words for a lifetime.‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

During the special screening of the movie, Sachin can be seen saying to the paparazzi in a video: “Bahut acchi film hai—Jarur dekhiyega. I was super impressed by Vicky’s acting. Dekh ke aisa laga ki actual me Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw saamne hain hamare. The body language was incredible. If you want to know the history of our country, then you should definitely watch this movie. It is very important for every generation.”

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a happy click with former Indian cricketer Sachin, wherein the ‘URI’ actor can be seen in a black long sleeve tee and denims. Sachin is wearing a blue shirt and cream coloured pants.

Vicky captioned the post by writing “My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words… l’ll cherish them for a lifetime.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.