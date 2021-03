AJM vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Ajman Alubond vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AJM vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Ajman Alubond will take on Abu Dhabi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The FanCode Emirates D10 AJM vs ABD match will start at 11 PM IST – March 26. After losing both their matches so far in the T10 competition – Ajman are currently occupying the penultimate position in the Emirates D10 points table. In their last match, they failed to defend 106 runs against Sharjah that resulted in a defeat. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, have lost their only Emirates D10 game played thus far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They fell to a 88-run defeat in their last game against Emirates Blues.

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Ajman Alubond and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – March 26.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

AJM vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batsmen – Asif-Khan, Muhamad Kaleem, Muhammad Muzammil

All-rounders – Ameer Hamza (C), Shahan Akram, Ali Abid (VC)

Bowlers – Adil Raza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Piya

AJM vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad.

Abu Dhabi: Riyan Mohammed (WK), Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Mausif Khan, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Mazhar Bashir, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik.

AJM vs ABD Squads

Ajman Alubond: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh and Zubair Zuhaib.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan and Utkarsh Srivastava.

