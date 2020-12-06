AJM vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AJM vs ABD at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Ajman will take on Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Sunday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 AJM vs ABD match will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 6. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. In the third game on the first day of the Emirates D20, Ajman will go up against Team Abu Dhabi. It will be the second game of the day for Team Abu Dhabi, who face ECB Blues in their Emirates D20 tournament opener. Both the teams will look to make good starts to their campaigns in the Emirates D20. These two teams did not do well in the Emirates D10 tournament that was played in July-August earlier this year. Both Ajman and Team Abu Dhabi won just two games and lost eight in that tournament.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Ajman and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

AJM vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor, Kai Smith

Batsmen – Rameez Shahzad (VC), Ali Khan (C), Osama Hassan

All-rounders – Mazhar Bashir, Hamad Arshad, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Bowlers – Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Karthik Nagendran

AJM vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember (C), Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards.

Abu Dhabi: Sunil Ambris (C), Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre.

AJM vs ABD Squads

Ajman: Ali Khan, Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waqas Ali, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Anand Kumar (WK), Ehtesham Siddiq, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sharif Asadullah (C), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zubair Zuhaib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (WK), Kai Smith (WK), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

