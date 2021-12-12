AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AJM vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In the second match of ‘Super Sunday’ in Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 AJM vs ABD match will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 12. Ajman have been below-par so far in this tournament and yet to find form. They managed to win only two out of their six matches played and currently occupy the 4th spot in the Emirates D10 points table with 4 points. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are having a terrible tournament as they have lost 5 matches. Their only win in this tournament came against Ajman by 9 wickets. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, AJM vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AJM vs ABD Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.Also Read - SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7.30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Ajman and Abu Dhabi will take place at 8 PM IST – December 12. Also Read - GG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 Match 13: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11s- Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, Team News For Today's T20 Match at R.Premadasa Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Emirates D10 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's- Sharjah vs Fujairah T10 Match, Team News From Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

AJM vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahul Chopra

Batters – Qasim Muhammad (C), Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders – Attah Urrahim, Waqas Ahmed-I

Bowlers – Sultan Ahmed (VC), Ghulam Murtaza, Faisal Shah, Dilawar Khan

AJM vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Chopra, Qasim Muhammad, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (Captain), Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Sadiq, Safeer Tariq, Faris Faisal.

Abu Dhabi: Jamshaid Zafar, Attah Urrahim, Ali Abid (Captain), Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Salik Shah, Osama Hassan, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Zubair.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ABD Dream11 Team/ AJM Dream11 Team/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Emirates D10/ Fantasy Cricket Hints and more.