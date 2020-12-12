AJM vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AJM vs DUB at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another exciting encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Ajman Alubond will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Saturday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 AJM vs DUB match will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 12. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. Ajman are placed fifth in the Emirates D20 points table after winning once in three games. They have lost two games on the trot and will look to get back to winning ways in the Emirates D20. Dubai, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the Emirates D20 points table with a win from three games. They are coming off a victory against Abu Dhabi by eight wickets. Also Read - FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6:30 PM IST December 12 Saturday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Ajman and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 10 PM (IST). Also Read - FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 5 PM IST December 12 Saturday

Time: 10.30 PM IST Also Read - SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sharjah Bukhatir vs Team Abu Dhabi T20 at ICC Academy, Sharjah Bukhatir at 2:30 PM IST December 12 Saturday

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

AJM vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adnaan Khan, Syed Haider, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen – Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad(C), Muhammad Usman

All-rounders – Omer Farooq(VC), Nasir Aziz

Bowlers – Tahir Lateef, Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider and Tahir Latif.

AJM vs DUB Squads

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema (WK), Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider (WK) and Tahir Latif.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AJM Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.