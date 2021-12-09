AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Ajman vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AJM vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 7 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Dubai will take on Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Emirates D10 AJM vs DUB match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 10. Ajman have lost their first two Emirates D10 matches and are currently lying at the fifth position in the points table. They lost their last game against Abu Dhabi by nine wickets. Dubai, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Emirates D10 matches and currently find themselves third in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Emirates Blues by six wickets. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, AJM vs DUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AJM vs DUB Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ajman vs Dubai, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.Also Read - STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Team News For Today's T20 at Adelaide Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 9 Thursday

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Ajman and Dubai will take place at 3 PM IST – December 10. Also Read - HFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11.00 PM IST December 8 Wednesday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Perth.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

AJM vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahul Chopra

Batsmen – Qasim Muhammad, Sagar Kalyan, Ahaan Fernandes

All-rounders – Farooq Muhammad (C), Ameer Hamza, Malik Abbas

Bowlers – Hafeez Rehman (VC), Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Sultan Ahmed

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Qamar Malik, Mayank, Rishabh Mukherjee, Raunak Vaswani.

Dubai: Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Farooq.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUB Dream11 Team/ AJM Dream11 Team/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Emirates D10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.