AJM vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Ajman vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AJM vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the thirteenth match of the Emirates D10 tournament, Ajman will take the field against Dubai. Ajman have won just one of their three matches so far to be placed fourth in the six-team points table. Dubai have played four matches but lost three of their and won one to be a rung below Ajman in the standings.

Ajman vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AJM vs DUB, FanCode Emirates D10, Ajman Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ajman vs Dubai T10 match, Online Cricket Tips AJM vs DUB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Ajman vs Dubai FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Ajman and Dubai will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – March 29.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

AJM vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Ameer Hamza (captain), Muhammad Farooq (vice-captain), Bilal Cheema, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Muhammad Kaleem, Nasir Aziz, Wajid Khan, Hassan Khalid, Nilansh Keswani

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid

Dubai: Wajid Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwaar, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani

AJM vs DUB Full Squads

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh, Nasir Aziz, Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider

Dubai: Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith, Shahrukh Sheikh, Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani

