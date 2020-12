AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Ajman vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AJM vs FUJ at ICC Academy, Dubai: In the third and final match on Tuesday in the ongoing Emirates T20 tournament, Ajman will take on Fujairah.

Ajman vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AJM vs FUJ, Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Ajman Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Ajman vs Fujairah T20 match, Online Cricket Tips AJM vs FUJ T20 match, Online Tips Ajman vs Fujairah Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D20 – T20

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Ajman and Fujairah will take place at 10:00 PM IST – December 22.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJM vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Rameez Shahzad (vice-captain), Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Nasir Aziz, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Sharif Asadullah

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Zubair Zuhaib, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab

Fujairah: Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Maroof Merchant, Hassan Khalid, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Naeem

AJM vs FUJ Full Squads

Ajman: Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Anand Kumar, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waqas Ali

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Akif Raja, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao, Aayan Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Umar, Waseem Muhammad, Sandeep Singh

