AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Ajman vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AJM vs FUJ at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the third and final match of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament on super Saturday, Fujairah will take on Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Emirates D10 AJM vs FUJ match will start at 11 PM IST – December 11. Ajman have not been up to the mark in this tournament, having lost three out of the four matches. They went down in their previous game against Sharjah and are currently placed in fifth position. On the other hand, Fujairah are occupying the top spot in the Emirates D10 points table with five victories in as many matches. They defeated the Emirates Blues in their most recent match. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, AJM vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AJM vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ajman vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Ajman and Fujairah will take place at 10:30 PM IST – December 11.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

AJM vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Hamdan Tahir, Rahul Chopra

Batters – Qasim Muhammad, Usman Khan, Asif Khan

All-rounders – Waseem Muhammad (C), Omer Farooq, Waqas Ahmed-I

Bowlers – Mujahid Amin (VC), Raja Khan, Sultan Ahmed

AJM vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Safeer Tariq (wk), Qasim Muhammad, Nasir Aziz (Captain), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Ahmad Shah.

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahirn (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (C), Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

