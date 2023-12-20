Home

Akash Ambani Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Future In Mumbai Indians

Akash Ambani Opens Up On Rohit Sharma’s Future In Mumbai Indians

There were a lot of speculations about former MI captain Rohit that will he be the part of franchise for the upcoming season of IPL.

Akash Ambani Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Future With Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani ( Owners of Mumbai Indians) Akash Ambani opened up on the future of Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians after the Franchise named Hardik Pandya as his successor for captaincy in the Indian Premier League.

There were a lot of speculations about former MI captain Rohit that will he be the part of franchise for the upcoming season of IPL. With the trading window open, many reports are claiming that he will change the franchise after the auction.

During the auction, an MI supporter shouted “Rohit Sharma ko wapis lao,” and Ambani responded with a cheeky reply.

Akash Ambani replied to MI fans by saying, “Chinta mat karo, wo batting karega.” The reply from Mumbai Indians’ owner has also been acknowledged by the team’s official Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians buys in mini-auction: Gerald Coetzee (INR 5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (INR 4.8 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (INR 4.6 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1.5 crore), Shreyas Gopal (INR 20 lakh), Naman Dhir (INR 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (INR 20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma (INR 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (from GT)

