Akash Deep CLEAN Bowls Zak Crawley Of a NO-BALL During 4th Test at Ranchi vs England | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Eng: Akash Deep clean bowled Zak Crawley with a peach to send the wickets cartwheeling.

Akash Deep (Image: X)

Ranchi: It was heartbreak for debutant Akash Deep as he picked up his maiden wicket early in Ranchi on Friday, but unfortunately, he had overstepped and it was a no-ball. Akash Deep clean bowled Zak Crawley with a peach to send the wickets cartwheeling. Crawley had no clue about that delivery which beat him. The ball nipped back sharply to go past the bat and the pad and uproot the stumps. It could have been a dream start for Akash. As Crawley gets to live another day, Akash would have to wait for his first wicket. Here is the video of what exactly happened.

Akash Deep has been an excellent bowler throughout his FC career. However, no balls have been an area of concern for the Bengal pacer and that has cost him his maiden wicket. In the Ranji Trophy, he has bowled 37 no-balls in 25 matches. Video #INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/xQ7CztmAAl — CRIC.HARI (@HKhurdra72916) February 23, 2024

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Rohit Sharma – “We would have batted first as well. Looks a bit dry and has some cracks, but that’s the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we’ll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squad, they’ve taken the responsibility and have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward it’s a good thing. One change with Akash Deep making his debut.”

Ben Stokes – “We will bat first. 2-1 down, a bit more important in the context of the series, but every game is important. The first one hour will give us an idea about how the pitch will play, but it was always going to be a bat-first track. My bowling is coming off well, it’s been a long time coming. I’m happy with the way we’ve operated throughout the series and looking forward to more of the same.”

