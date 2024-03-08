Home

Sports

Akash Deep’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan During 5th Test at Dharamasala Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Akash Deep’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan During 5th Test at Dharamasala Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Akash Deep not realising how to react, threw bottles towards the fan. The fans were happy with the souvenir they got from the pacer.

Akash Deep during 5th Test at Dharamsala (Image: X Screengrab)

Dharamsala: Akash Deep made his debut at Ranchi and won hearts there with his aggression and pace. The pacer is not part of the XI for the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala, yet he is winning hearts. Akash was near the boundary ropes carrying a couple of water bottles and was heading towards the dressing-room. That is when fans started yelling ‘Akash-Akash’. The Bengal pacer, not realising how to react, threw bottles towards the fan. The fans were happy with the souvenir they got from the pacer. Here is the clip of what exactly panned out at Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show for India on the opening day of the fifth Test. Rating Zak Crawley’s dismissal as the best among his five scalps, Kuldeep finished with 5/72 as England were bowled out for 218 in 57.4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the rest of the wickets among them as Indian spinners dominated the visitors on a track that was suitable for batting.

Opting to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started on a positive note, putting on 64 runs for the first wicket. However, it was Kuldeep who gave the hosts breakthrough. India’s march to command started in the second session when they reduced the visitors to 194/8 at Tea as Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.