AKH vs NG Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Auckland Hobart Huskies vs Nelson Giants Match at 11:00 AM IST, July 5: The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke's Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

AKH vs NG My Dream11 Team

Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (SP), Josh Bloxham, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

AKH vs NG Squads

Auckland Hobart Huskies: Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Rasheed Al-Kaleem, Marvin Williams-Dunn, Sean Murphy, Ana Haku, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Nick Brophy, Tohi Smith-Milner, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Johnny Fesolai

Nelson Giants: Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

