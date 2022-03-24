New Delhi: Former Bangladesh captain and now the Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Akram Khan has a special message for Mashrafe Mortaza – one of the best cricketers to have ever played the game for the country. It was only last year that Mortaza had expressed his disappointed for the way he was treated and even went on to say that he expected the senior players and the selectors to have told him that he will not be considered for selection in ODIs going forward, according to several media reports.Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan to Return Home From South Africa on March 24 Due to Family Emergency

However, Akram in an exclusive interview with india.com said that Mortaza has done a lot for Bangladesh cricket and for him they are keen to do anything.

"Mashrafe Mortaza is still playing and has done a lot for Bangladesh cricket. For him, we are more than keen to do anything. We don't know about his plans for the future (hinting at retirement) as we have officially not been notified about it but we will definitely do something for him when the time comes. In terms of his selection in the team, I can't say much. It will be a call taken by the selectors but he is still playing. That is all I can say now," said the 53-year-old on being asked about the former Bangladesh fast bowler – still regarded as one of the best captains to have played the game for the country.

Talking about another legend of the game in Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, Akram said that he was surprised when the 34-year-old went unsold in the IPL mega auctions held in the month of February in Bengaluru.

“I was really surprised that Shakib Al Hasan went unsold in the IPL mega auctions. He had done well in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) previously and is a quality player. I would say, a very important player as well. Hopefully, in the future he will again get an opportunity to play in the Indian Premier League,” he added.

The current BCB director also went on to credit the seniors for their contribution in turning Bangladesh into a force to reckon with in limited-overs cricket.

“Bangladesh team has been doing well in the recent past and I must credit the senior players for that as well. They guide the younger players in the team and it is because of them that we are doing that well recently. Hopefully, we would continue to play like this,” he concluded.