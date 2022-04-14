Mumbai City will look for a second win on the trot as they face Al-Jazira in Group B of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. Here are the details of when and where to watch Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City match on online and on TV.Also Read - Rahul Bheke Reacts After Scoring Winner Against Iraq's Air Force Club as Mumbai City Becomes First Indian Club to Claim Victory in AFC Champions League

When is the Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match ?

The Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match will take place on Thursday , April 14 Saudi Arabia.

What is the timing of the Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match ?

The Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match will start at 10:45 PM IST.

Where is the Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match ?

The Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match takes place in King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match ?

The Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match ?

The Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City AFC Champions League match live streaming will be available on the Hotstar.