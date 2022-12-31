Al Nassr Confirm Signing of Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr Confirm Signing of Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Al Nassr- Twitter)

New Delhi: So it’s finally happening. Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a move to Al Nassr as the Saudi club unveil him as their new player on Friday.

‘History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo to your new home Al Nassr’, the Saudi Arabian club posted on Twitter.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia means his career at the European top level ends. One of the successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr has won the title in country’s top flight nine times. Their last title-winning campaign came in 2019.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the length of the contract is till June 2025 with a salary close to €200m per year, with commercial deals included.

CR7 left Manchester United on mutual agreement following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and didn’t have the best of World Cups as Portugal slumped to a 1-0 loss on the hands of Morocco in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition. It was an emotional moment for the great man as the Portuguese left the biggest stage in tears as it could be his last World Cup, considering his age. In the last two knock-out stage matches, he came off the bench as a second-half substitute.