Al-Nassr Could Consider Terminating Anderson Talisca’s Contract Due To Special Rule: Reports

Al-Nassr is considering terminating the Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Anderson Talisca's contract due to the rule regarding players born outside of Asia.

Anderson Talisca (Pic Source: X)

New Delhi: Saudi Pro League winner Al-Nassr is considering terminating the Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Anderson Talisca’s contract due to the rule regarding players born outside of Asia.

According to SPORT, AL- Alami is considering ending Talisca’s contract mainly because the Asian Confederation only allows five non-Asian players to play in the AFC Champions League. The Saudi Pro Champions are all set to prioritize their star icon and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo along with Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles. The 29-year-old Talisca signed a new contract at at Mrsool Park in April but his future could lie elsewhere.

The Brazilian attacker is also in talks with Turkish side team Besiktas for a potential transfer. However, the negotiations have fallen through with the Super Lig outfit announcing that they disagreed with his financial demands. The 29-year-old striker has been playing at Al-Nassr since 2021 when he joined the Saudi Pro League from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. The Brazilian striker has made 67 appearances across all competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing eight assists.

In the last season, the Brazilian striker had a great partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Football legend arrived in the month of January this year. He scored 21 goals and provided two assists in 27 matches across competitions.

Although, Al-Nassr has continued to strengthen their squad with more non-Asian talent following Ronaldo’s arrival.

It’s Ronaldo’s professionalism for which Talisca prefers his Al-Nassr teammate to longtime rival Lionel Messi. He explained to the Out of the Game podcast that “I’m more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is… Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”

