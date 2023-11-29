Home

Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo In Trouble For Promoting Crypto Exchange Binance – Reports

According to plaintiffs, they incurred huge losses after Cristiano Ronaldo promoted Binance.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League.

New Delhi: Portuguese footballer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly sued in the United States after plaintiffs alleged that they suffered huge losses following Al Nassr’s promotion of crypto exchange Binance, reports suggested. A filing in the US District court on November 27 in Florida stated Ronaldo ‘promoted, assisted in, and/or actively participated in the offer and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance’ according to cointelegraph.com.

Based on reports, Ronaldo signed up with Binance in June, last year. The agreement between Ronaldo and Binance was to promote NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with three of his collections tied to the company.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star played a major role in Binance’s growth due to his popularity and reach. The complaint allege that Ronaldo’s NFT’s were highly successful in promoting the exchange that saw a rise of 500 per cent increase in searches for Binance.

