Home

Sports

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Streaming, Semi-Final, King Cup Of Champions: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Streaming, Semi-Final, King Cup Of Champions: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch King Cup of Champions match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Wehda online and on TV In India.

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Streaming, King Cup Of Champions: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Football Live Streaming: Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will lock horns against Al Wehda in the King Cup of Champions Semi-Final match at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 11.30 PM IST on April 24, Monday. Al Nassr will head into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss on the hands of Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo has now 11 goals in 13 competitive games for his new club so far.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al-Wehda football match online and on TV In India:

You may like to read

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda King Cup of Champions match start ?

The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 pm IST on 24th April, 2023.

Where the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda King Cup of Champions match will be played ?

The football match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where I can live stream the King Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda online in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC and on the SonyLIV app. Sony Ten Network will telecast the match in India.

AL NASSR SQUAD: Amin Al-Bukhari, Agustin Rossi, David Ospina (injured) 34 Colombia July 2022, Waleed Abdullah, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulaziz Rahma, Abdullah Madu, Mohammed Al-Fatil , Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Yousef Haqawi, Ali Al-Oujami (Lajami), Abdulaziz Al Faraj, Aser Abdulfattah Hawsawi, Ghislain Konan, Majed Mohammed Qasheesh, Mohammed Qassem Al Nakhli, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hamad Al-Mansour, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Ali Al-Hassan, Khalid Hussain Kaabi, Muhammad Yahya Sahlouli, Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez, Sami Al-Najei, Majed Al-Ammari, Anderson Talisca, Ayman Ahmed Yahya, Abdulfattah Asiri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Aliwa, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Maran, Meshari Al-Nemer, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi, Muhannad Abdullah.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.