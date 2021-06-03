AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AL vs DOHS at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 11 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Abahani Limited will lock horns with the Old DOHS Sports Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Thursday. The Dhaka T20 AL vs DOHS match will start at 1 PM IST – June 3. Abahani Limited are currently placed at the fourth position on the points table of this season of the Dhaka T20 whereas Old DOHS Sporting Club are currently placed at the sixth position on the points table. Abahani Limited played one match in this season of the Dhaka T20 where they won against Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets whereas Old DOHS Sporting Club also played one game in this season where that match got abandoned due to rain. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, AL vs DOHS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AL vs DOHS Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Old DOHS Sports Club and Abahani Limited will take place at 12.30 PM IST – June 3.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

AL vs DOHS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim (C)

Batsmen – Anisul Islam Emon, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Mosaddek Hossain

All-rounders – Mohammad Saifuddin (VC), Mohimenul Khan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers – Taijul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan-Rana

AL vs DOHS Probable Playing 11s

Abahani Limited: Naim Shaikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Munim Shahriar.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan.

AL vs DOHS Squads

Abahani Limited: Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

