Dream11 Team Prediction

AL vs GGC, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Playing 11s, Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 1:00 PM IST June 8 Tuesday: Also Read - PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 22 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 1:00 PM IST June 7 Monday

Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AL vs GGC, Dhaka T20, Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Player List, Abahani Limited Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Online Cricket Tips AL vs GGC Dhaka T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 15 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 5:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers will take place at 12:30 PM IST – June 8. Also Read - SJDC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Shinepukur CC, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 17 From Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1 PM IST June 4 Friday

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

AL vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ariful Haque, Tanzim Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Probable Playing 11s

Abahani Limited

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

Squads

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja and AKS Swadhin.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AL Dream11 Team/ GGC Dream11 Team/ Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abahani Limited Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dhaka T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.