Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

AL vs LOR My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammed Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Naeem Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Shahid, Tanzim Hasan

Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin Vice-captain: Munim Shahriar

AL vs LOR Probable Playing 11s

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

Legends of Rupganj

Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali, Naeem Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

AL vs LOR Squads

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

