AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AL vs PDSC at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 58 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will lock horns with the Abahani Limited at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday. The Dhaka T20 AL vs PDSC match will start at 1 PM IST – June 16. Led by Mushfiqur Rahim, Abahani Limited are having an impressive campaign, with six victories and two defeats. They have been brilliant in all three departments as they eye for consistency at the business end of the tournament. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have won six of their eight matches so far in the tournament. They are currently sitting in second position in the points table. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction, AL vs PDSC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, AL vs PDSC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take place at 12:30 PM IST – June 16.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

AL vs PDSC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (C)

Batsmen: Saif Hassan, Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Shamim Hossain (VC), Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Farhad Reza, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja

AL vs PDSC Probable Playing 11s

Abahani Limited: Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (C/wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (C), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam.

AL vs PDSC Squads

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Abahani Limited: Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin.

