Dream11 Team Prediction

AL vs SJDC, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Playing 11s, Team News Match From Sher-e-Bangla at 1:30 PM IST June 24:

Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AL vs SJDC, Dhaka T20, Abahani Limited Dream11 Team Player List, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Online Cricket Tips AL vs SJDC Dhaka T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 1 PM IST – June 24.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher e Bangla, Mirpur

AL vs SJDC My Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, M Rahim, S Ali, N Hossain-Shanto, A Hossain, M Saifuddin (C), M Hossain, Z Rahman (VC), S Sakil, E Hossain, A Sunny

Probable Playing 11s

Abahani Limited

Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful

