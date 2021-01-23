ALA vs RM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ALA vs RM. In the exciting encounter on La Liga, Alaves will lock horns against Real Madrid on January 24. Real Madrid have played inconsistent football this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions in the league. While after getting eliminated from Copa del Rey, the pressure is high on Madrid to put up a solid show against Alaves. Zinedine Zidane will not be at the sidelines for his team after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. While Alaves have been poor this season as they failed to capitalize on several occasions. They currently at the 17th spot on the points table with just 4 wins in 19 games. Alaves vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ALA vs RM, Dream11 Team Player List, Alaves Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga, Online Football Tips Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ALA vs RM

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1:30 AM AM IST – January 24 in India.

ALA vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Thibaut Courtois

Defenders- Sergio Ramos (VC), Raphael Varane, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune

Midfielders- Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luka Modric, Casemiro

Strikers- Karim Benzema (C)

Alaves vs Real Madrid Probable Line-up

Alaves probable line-up: Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Martin Aguirregabiria, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Edgar Mendez

Real Madrid probable line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

