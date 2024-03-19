Home

Sports

Alan Walker Makes Chinnaswamy Groove to KGF Song ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ During RCB Unbox 2024 Event in Bengaluru | WATCH VIDEO

Alan Walker Makes Chinnaswamy Groove to KGF Song ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ During RCB Unbox 2024 Event in Bengaluru | WATCH VIDEO

RCB Unbox: Walker sang popular Indian song 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' from the blockbuster film, KGF.

Alan Walker (Image: X Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Making his debut in India, Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker made it a night to remember for fans who turned up at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Tuesday for the RCB Unbox event. Walker, who already enjoys a massive fanbase, surely added more to the list tonight when he came up with a surprise the fans would remember forever. Walker sang popular Indian song ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ from the blockbuster film, KGF. The decibel at Chinnaswamy went up when Walker was singing the song in front of a packed house. The clip is now going viral on social space:

Earlier, when Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy. He also held a bat and posed with it for the cameras to huge cheers from the fans.

The song which is titled ‘Team Side ft RCB’, features Norwegian pop artist Sofiloud, and is all set to premiere today as part of the #RCBUnbox event. The song, which has an electro-house vibe, is a multi-lingual track featuring English, Kannada and Hindi.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.