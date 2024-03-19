Home

Alan Walker Makes Stylish Entry at M Chinnaswamy For RCB Unbox 2024 Event; Pics go VIRAL

RCB Unbox 2024: When Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy.

Alan Walker

Bengaluru: Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker made a stylish entry at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday for the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2024 event. Walker, who is a well-renowned personality, is set to the star performer for the evening. When Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy. He also held a bat and posed with it for the cameras to huge cheers from the fans.

Here are some of the moments and pictures of Walker from tonight’s RCB Unbox event entry.

Alan Walker is ‘Team Side’ at the Chinnaswamy! 👀 We cannot wait to hear what he has in store for us! 📍 Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @Duroflex_world is live 🤩 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/gTlvxbXkRv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

