  Alan Walker Makes Stylish Entry at M Chinnaswamy For RCB Unbox 2024 Event; Pics go VIRAL

Alan Walker Makes Stylish Entry at M Chinnaswamy For RCB Unbox 2024 Event; Pics go VIRAL

RCB Unbox 2024: When Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy.

Updated: March 19, 2024 6:50 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Alan Walker

Bengaluru: Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker made a stylish entry at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday for the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2024 event. Walker, who is a well-renowned personality, is set to the star performer for the evening. When Walker walked in wearing a stylish black hoodie, he got a rousing reception from the packed house at the Chinnaswamy. He also held a bat and posed with it for the cameras to huge cheers from the fans.

Here are some of the moments and pictures of Walker from tonight’s RCB Unbox event entry.

