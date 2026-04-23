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Alastair Cook suggests THIS RCB star focus on future opportunity instead of warming the bench, his name is...

Alastair Cook suggests THIS RCB star focus on future opportunity instead of warming the bench, his name is…

Alastair Cook's important advice to a star RCB player in the middle of IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Alastair Cook's important suggestion to a star RCB player

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are performing brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The franchise have played six matches in the tournament, winning four out of it and holds the third spot in the points table with 8 points.

Alastair Cook urges Jacob Bethell to leave IPL and focus on county cricket

Legendary England player, Alastair Cook opened up on star player Jacob Bethell as he said Jacob Bethell should leave the IPL early and go back to play county cricket for Warwickshire. He feels Bethell is wasting time by sitting on the bench at Royal Challengers Bengaluru instead of playing matches.

Bethell played very well in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. In the semi-final against India, he scored a fast century in just 45 balls. It was one of the fastest hundreds in the tournament and made him popular.

Alastair Cook unhappy with Jacob Bethell warming the bench at RCB

Even after his strong form, Jacob Bethell is still waiting for his first game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. The team has preferred other overseas players like Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Josh Hazlewood, which has kept him out of the final lineup so far.

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Alastair Cook feels this situation is not good for Jacob Bethell at this stage of his career. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, he said Bethell is a talented top-order batter and needs regular chances to play matches and improve his game.

Alastair Cook backs Jacob Bethell to open for RCB

“For that top order batting, the way he played at Sydney, against that attack, in those conditions…I’ve looked at a player there, and I’m certain this bloke can open. If he can bat three, he can open,” Cook said.

“(But) it’s not ideal, is it? Bethell shouldn’t really be it because he’s not opening. He’s sitting at the IPL not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England,” he added.

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