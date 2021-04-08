ALB vs BCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Albano CC vs Bergamo CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ALB vs BCC at Milan Cricket Ground: In the match no. 21 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Albano CC will take on Bergamo CC at the Milan Cricket Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan ALB vs BCC match will start at 5 PM IST – April 8. This will be the third game of the day – Albano has been absolutely fantastic this season, being the only team in Group B to remain unbeaten, as they have won three matches on the trot. Albano won the last game against Milan United by 7 wickets. They are on top of the table in Group B. Bergamo CC, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches so far. They dished out an impeccable bowling performance against Milan Kingsgrove in the last match and defeated them by 8 wickets. They are currently at the second position in Group A.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

ALB vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Satwinder Ram (vc), Baljit Singh (C), Anmol Singh, Monu Lal, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Chetan Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Narinder Gidda, Jaspreet Singh.

ALB vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Albano CC: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (C), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Kamaljit Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib.

Bergamo CC: Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda.

ALB vs BCC Squads

Albano CC: Jorawar Singh (C), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Bergamo CC: Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Singh, Vishavjit Singh.

