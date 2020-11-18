ALB vs BLR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Albania vs Belarus Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match ALB vs BLR at Air Albania Stadium: Whoever wins tonight’s match will end up topping the group. Currently, Belarus are the op with 10 points from five matches. Also Read - RSCC vs FCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 7 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Albania vs Belarus Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Albania vs Belarus Dream11 Team Player List, BLR Dream11 Team Player List, ALB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips UEFA Nations League 2020, Online Football Tips -Albania vs Belarus UEFA Nations League 2020, Online Football Tips – UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – ALB vs BLR UEFA Nations League 2020 Also Read - CTT vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco CC Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 5 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between Albania and Belarus will start at 8:00 PM IST – November 18 in India. Also Read - BSH vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Venue: Air Albania Stadium.

ALB vs BLR My Dream11 Team

E Berisha, M Kumbulola, E Hysaj, M Bordachev, K Bare, M Ebong, I Stasevich, A Khachaturyan, A Broja, R Manaj (vice-captain), M Skavysh (captain)

ALB vs BLR Probable XIs

Belarus: Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Gutor, Sergei Ignatovich, Egor Khatkevich, Roman Begunov, Maksim Bordachev, Sergei Karpovich, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Nikita Naumov, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin

Albania: Etrit Berisha, Alban Hoxha, Marco Molla, Gentian Selmani, Ramen Cepele, Erion Hoxhallari, Elseid Hysaj, Marsel Ismajlgeci. Adrian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Hysen Memolla

ALB vs BLR Full Squads

Albania: Hysen Memolla, Etrit Berisha, Albi Doka, Klaus Gjasula, Berat Djimsiti, Frederic Veseli, Amir Abrashi, Enis Cokaj, Sherif Kallaku, Qazim Laci, Ledian Memushaj, Ylber Ramadani, Tauljant Seferi, Lindon Selahi, Endri Cekici, Sokol Cikalleshi, Myrto Uzuni, Bekim Balaj, Armando Broja, Emiliano Bullari, Rey Manaj, Alban Hoxha, Marco Molla, Gentian Selmani, Ramen Cepele, Erion Hoxhallari, Elseid Hysaj, Marsel Ismajlgeci, Adrian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla

Belarus: Kiryl Pyachenin, Sergey Ignatovich, Maksim Shvyatsow, Nikolay Zolotov, Nikita Naumov, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Dzyanis Palyakow, Yuri Kendysh, Evgeni Yablonski, Valeri Gromyko, Andrey Khachaturyan, Ivan Bakhar, Max Ebong, Vladislav Klimovich, Yury Kavalyow, Pavel Savitski, Ivan Mayewski, Pavel Nyakhaychyk, Stanislaw Drahun, Nikita Korzun, Ihar Stasevich, Yahor Hatkevich, Alyaksandr Hutar, Denis Scherbitski, Aleksandr Sachivko, Aleksandr Martynovich, Aleksey Legchilin, Roman Yuzepchuk, Sergey Karpovich, Maksim Bordachev

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ALB Dream11 Team/ BLR Dream11 Team/ Albania Dream11 Team Prediction/ Belarus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction – UEFA Nations League/ Online Football Tips and more.