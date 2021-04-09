ALB vs BU Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Albano CC vs Bergamo United Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ALB vs BU at Milan Cricket Ground: In match no. 18 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Albano CC will take on Bergamo United at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan ALB vs BU match will start at 3 PM IST – April 9. Albano were in great form in the group stages, winning all three of their matches and finishing atop Group B with six points. However, they didn’t have the best of starts in the second round, losing to Bergamo Cricket Club by 34 runs. Bergamo United, on the other hand, directly qualified for the second round of the ECS T10 Milan by virtue of winning the ECS T10 Rome title in November last year. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ALB vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, ALB vs BU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ALB vs BU Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Milan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Albano CC vs Bergamo United, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 9 Friday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Albano CC and Bergamo United will take place at 2:30 PM IST – April 9. Also Read - BOG vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 Milan Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For Bogliasco CC vs Fresh Tropical at Milan Cricket Ground at 1 PM IST April 9 Friday

Time: 3 PM IST. Also Read - BU vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 Milan Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical at Milan Cricket Ground at 7 PM IST April 8 Thursday

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

ALB vs BU My Dream11 Team

Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid (VC), Rizwan Tahir, Satwinder Ram, Ravi Paul, Monu Lal (C), Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Ahsan Akram, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar.

ALB vs BU Probable Playing XIs

Albano CC: Satwinder Ram, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh (C), Asim Ali, Anmol Singh, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Singh (wk), Ajay Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki.

Bergamo United: Faisal Muhammad, Rizwan Tahir, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Ahtasham Javaid, Azmat Ali (C), Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashir Amin (wk), Sadat Ali, Ravi Paul.

ALB vs BU Squads

Albano CC: Jorawar Singh (C), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Bergamo United: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ALB Dream11 Team/ BU Dream11 Team/ Albano CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bergamo United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Milan/ Online Cricket Tips and more.