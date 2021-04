ALB vs MCC Dream11 Team Predictions

Albano vs Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 8 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ALB vs MCC at Milan Cricket Ground:

Albano vs Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ALB vs MCC, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Albano vs Milan Cricket Club ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

ALB vs MCC Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 8 between Albano and Milan Cricket Club will start from 7:00 PM IST – April 6.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

ALB vs MCC My Dream11 Team

Jorawar Singh (captain), Khurram Shahzad (vice-captain), Monu Lal, Gurmail Singh, Satwinder Ram, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma, Asim Ali, Rishabh Jain, Bharti Bangar, Divyajit Vashi, Syed Ali Rizvi

ALB vs MCC Probable Playing XIs

Albano: Hardeep Singhm Vijay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Parveen Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib

Milan Cricket Club: P Kumar Sudida, AW Awan, Alex Desai, CH Madduma, Gurmail Singh, Indy Pandit, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, NK Kurup, Syed Ali Rizvi, ND Warnakulasuriya

ALB vs MCC Full Squads

Albano: Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Jorawar Singh

Milan Cricket Club: Pavan Madusha Madduma Wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos, Alex Desai, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood, Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi

