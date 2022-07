ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints

ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Albano vs Milan United , Playing 11s For Today's Match Milan Cricket Ground, 12 PM IST July 2, Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ALB vs MU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ALB vs MU Playing 11s ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Albano vs Milan United , Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series toss between Albano and Milan United will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – July 02, 12PM IST



Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

ALB vs MU Dream11 Team

Hardeep Singh-I, Irfan Shaikh, Stephan Jayasekara, Shehan Dinuka, Monu Lal, Nileththi Roshan, Yommerengna Suresh, Tharidu Heshan, Gayan Silva, Bharti Bangar, Gurjit Singh

ALB vs MU Probable Playing XI

Albano: Irfan Shaikh (C), Hardeep Singh (WK), Anmol Gill, Ajay Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Ravinder Singh, Bharti Bangar, Gurjit Singh, Dev Cheema, Jorawar Singh.

Milan United: Yommerengna Suresh (C), Shihan Perera (WK), Shehan Dinuka, Sanjeewa Kumara, Ishan Jayakody, Trishan Nimesh, Tharidu Heshan, Sasidu Divyanja, Gayan Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Nileththi Roshan.