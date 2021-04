ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Predictions

The fourth and final match of the day has been scheduled to be played between Albano and Milan United.

Albano vs Milan United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan

ALB vs MU Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 12 between Albano and Milan United will start from 7:00 PM IST – April 7. Also Read - MU vs MCC Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Milan 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club Match 9 at Milan Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST April 7 Wednesday

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

ALB vs MU My Dream11 Team

Monu Lal (captain), Satwinder Ram (vice-captain), Shihan Perera, Vijay Kumar, Suresh Silva, Asim Ali, Roshan Silva, Niyon Perera, Bharti Bangar, Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja

ALB vs MU Probable Playing XIs

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Kamaljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib

Milan United: Shihan Perera, Dilusha Fernando, Roshan Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Ravindu Thilanka, Trishan Aruma, Ashan Ranasinghe, Isuru Fernando and Niyon Perera

ALB vs MU Full Squads

Albano: Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Jorawar Singh

Milan United: Roshan Silva, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera, Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina

