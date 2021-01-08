ALBT vs HLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Al-Batin will play host to Al-Hilal Saudi in their next match of Saudi Arabian League tonight at the Al-Batin Club Stadium, Al Malaz, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League ALBT vs HLL match will kick-off at 5.50 PM IST. Al-Hilal Saudi is the current table topper of the league standings with seven wins out of the 11 games they had played this season. Hilal is yet to register their second defeat of the season after 11 games, and they are now looking to continuing the good work. On the other hand, Al-Batin has registerd only three wins out of the 11 games they had played this season. They are now placed at the 13th position in league standing with 11 points in their account.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Hilal Saudi and Al-Batin will start at 5:50 PM IST.

Venue: Al-Batin Club Stadium.

ALBT vs HLL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Habib Al-Wotayan

Defenders- S Al-Khayri, A Al-Buhaili, G Cuellar, J Hyun-Soo, M Al-Breik

Midfielders- D Al-Qarni, Y El-Jebli, A Carrillo, S Al Dawsari

Forwards- F Abreu

Al-Batin (ALBT) – Key Players

Saad Al-khayri

Xandro Schenk

Dhaifallah Al-Qarni

Youssef El-Jebli

Fabio Abreu

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) – Key Players

Habib Al-Waytyan

Jang Hyun-Soo

Gustavo Cuellar

Andre carrillo

Salem Al Dawsari

ALBT vs HLL Predicted XIs

Al-Batin: Martín Campaña, Renato Chaves, Khaleem Hyland, Mohamed Rayhi, Fabio Abreu, Youssef El Jebli, Saad Al Khayri, Xandro Schenk, Hassan Mohammed Raghfawi, Hassan Sharahili, Omar Aloudah.

Al-Hilal Saudi: Habib Al-Watyan, Jang Hyun-Soo, Mohamed Al-Breik, Ali Al-Buhaili, André Carrillo, Salem Al Dawsari, Bafetimbi Gomis, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Madallah Al-Olayan, Hamad Al Abdan, Omar Kharbin.

ALBT vs HLL SQUADS

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL): Bafetimbi Gomis, Omar Kharbin, Luciano Vietto, Turki Al-Mutairi, André Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco, Gustavo Cuéllar, Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Ateef, Hattan Bahebri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Fwaz Altryes, Mansor Al-Beshe, Nawaf Sharahili, Hamad Al Abdan, Mohammed Al-Qunaian, Mansour Al Bishi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Madallah Al-Olayan, Muteb Almufarrij, Bakr Eissa, Mohammed Al-Konaideri, Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Abdullah Al-Jadani, Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, Habib Al-Wutaian, Abdullah Al Bishi, Ahmed Al Jubaya.

Al-Batin (ALBT): Fabio Abreu, Saleh Al Abbas, Rakan Shamlan, Hassan Sharahili, Yousef Al-Shammari, Ismail Al-Maghrabi, Mashari Al-Anazi, Muteb Hamad, Mohammed Al-Dhafiri, Fahad Al-Shammeri, Youssef El Jebli, Mohamed Rayhi, Khaleem Hyland, Zakaria Al-Sudani, Abdulaziz Damdam, Maher Othman, Abdalmajeed Obaid, Nayef Al Dafeeri, Jedan Al Shemmari, Dhaifallah Al-Qarni, Khalid Alqutam, Abdulmohsen Al-Subhi, Abdulrahman Al Dhifeeri, Mohammed Bassam Alhurayji, Mohammed Alshammari, Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Naif Almas, Abdulmalek Al-Shammary, Hassan Mohammed Raghfawi, Mhana Al Enazi, Nayef Almutairi, Saad Al Khayri, Mohamed Bashir, Sultan Dawood Al-Shammari, Abdulshakour Hosawi, Nayef Almas, Hassan Al Attas, Bader Alhwidy Alshammary, Massod Al-Rabie, Omar Aloudah, Martín Campaña, Khuwailad Al-Mozaibri, Hani Al Nahedh, Mazyad Al Enazi, Mohammed Alyami, Bandar Al-Dhafeery, Meshaal Huriss.

