ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Allappey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ALC vs SWC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 7 of KCA Club Championship tournament, Swantons Cricket Club will take on Allappey Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Friday. The KCA Club Championship ALC vs SWC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 3. Allappey Cricket Club will be coming into this game after losing two matches against Masters-RCC and Pratibha Cricket Club respectively. Swantons Cricket Club, on the other hand, bowled quite well and restricted Masters-RCC at 98/9, but the match was abandoned due to rain. They lost their second match in the tournament against Kids Cricket Club. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction, ALC vs SWC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ALC vs SWC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Allappey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.Also Read - Chile vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch CHI vs BRA Live Football Match Stream, TV Telecast in India

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Swantons Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 3. Also Read - Italy vs Bulgaria Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch ITA vs BLG Live Stream Football Match SonyLIV App; TV Telecast in India

Time: 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 11.30 PM IST September 2 Thursday

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

ALC vs SWC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Akash C-Pillai

Batsmen – Gireesh-PG, Ashwin Anand, Ribin Varghese

All-rounders – Balu Babu (C), Ameersha-SN, Gowtham Mohan, Fardeen K-Rafeeque

Bowlers – Vishnu P-Kumar (VC), Asif Salam, Prasoon Prasad

ALC vs SWC Probable Playing XIs

Allappey Cricket Club: Akash Pillai (C/wk), Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Anoop-G, Abhay Jotin, Amal Ramesh, Abhishek Nair, Gautham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu, Aravind Rajesh.

Swantons Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan (C/wk), Aravind KS, Ameersha SN, Asif Salam, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Harikrishnan D, Liston Augustine, N Afrad, Ribin Varghese, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu P-Kumar.

ALC vs SWC Squads

Allappey Cricket Club: Akash Pillai (wk), Ashwin Anand, Mithun S, Anuj Jotin (C), Balu Babu, Gireesh P G, Abhay Jotin, Prasoon Prasad, Aravind Rajesh, Gautham Mohan, Anoop G, Vimod Mohan, Abhishek Nair, Nihul Lal.

Swantons Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan (C/wk), KS Aravind, Ameersha SN, Asif Salam, Fardheen Rafeeque, Jaseer CN, Liston Augustine, Monukrishna K P, N Afrad, Ribin Varghese, Vishnu P Kumar, Shiv Ganesh, Salman Saleem, Ganesh Sagar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SWC Dream11 Team/ ALC Dream11 Team/ Swantons Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Allappey Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – KCA Club Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.