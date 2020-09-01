Dream11 Tips And Prediction

After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome is all set to kick off with a bang on Monday. On the second day of ECS T10 League, Asian Latina CC will square off against Janjua Brescia CC in match no. 8 of the tournament at the Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground, Rome. The ECS T10 – Rome ALCC vs JJB match will begin at 5.30 PM IST. This will be the second match for Janjua Brescia in ECS T10 Rome 2020 tournament. Just before this match- They have their scheduled first match against the team Roma Capannelle Cricket Club (RCCC). On the other hand, Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC), who belongs to Group A, will appear in the second match of the tournament. However, ALCC are yet to score points for the team.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Asian Latina CC and Janjua Brescia CC will take place at 5.15 PM (IST) – September 1.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Saqib

Batsmen: G Singh, S Singh, Abdul Rehman (VC), H Ahmed

All-rounders: Charanjeet Singh (C), W Ahmad, Z A Ul

Bowlers: Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad, Shueb Khan

ALCC vs JJB Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina CC: Gurmukh Singh (wk), Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad.

Janjua Brescia CC: Naeem Ahmad (wk), Hasnat Ahmed, Adnan Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Hamza Saad, Muhammad Yaseen, Abdul Rehman, Shueb Khan, Zain Abdeen ul, Raheem Qureshi, Usama Munir.

ALCC vs JJB Squads

Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC): Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Jaswant Singh, Awan Ahmad

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JJB): Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Gurjinder Singh, Zahid Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Zain Abdeen ul, Bachittar Singh, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Shueb Khan, Suleman Ali, Usama Munir, Raheem Qureshi.

