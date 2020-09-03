ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ALCC vs RBCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: We are into the fourth day of the ECS T10 Rome 2020 with Asian Latina Cricket Club taking on Rome Bangla Cricket Club in the first match of Thursday.

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day.

September 3 Schedule

Match 9, Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 10, Roma Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 11 Roma Capanelle Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 12, Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Asian Latina Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 3.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

ALCC vs RBCC My Dream11 Team

C Singh (captain), A MD-Rahat (vice-captain), G Singh, S Singh, K Abdul, D Tinusha, H Dhindsa, S SM-Raihan, M Saeed, A Ahmad, A Anik

ALCC vs RBCC Squads

Rome Bangla Cricket Club: Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

Asian Latina Cricket Club: Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak, Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj

