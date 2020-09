Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Gurmukh Singh

Batsmen – Dharminder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Ijaz Ahmmad

Allrounders – Charanjeet Singh (CAPTAIN), Reddy Vajrala, Kevin Kekulawala, Hashmat Dhindsa

Bowlers – Michele Morettini (VICE CAPTAIN), Safi Badar, Gurmeet Singh

Probable Playing 11

Asian Latina Cricket Club: Gurmukh Singh (WK), Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Maruf Anowar (WK), Dane Kirby, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Reddy Vajrala, Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Andrea Amati, Michele Morettini, Muhammmad Bilal, Emi Ghulam

SQUADS

Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC): Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Jaswant Singh, Awan Ahmad

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club (RCCC): Ion Racila, Maruf Anowar, Giuseppe Piperno, Dane Kirby, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sumair Ali, Giorgio Scalco, Usman Raja, Anisur Rahman, Alessandro Sabelli, Giorgio Cossuto, Sidath De Zoysa, Reddy Vajrala, Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Suresh Anton, Joy Abedin, Zaryan Ijaz, Andrea Amati, Michele Morettini, Muhammmad Bilal, Emi Ghulam, Safi Badar, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Kiran Ginkal, Vikram Sharda, James Blackburn, Massimo Da Costa, Alfonso Jayarajah

