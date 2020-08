ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ALCC vs RCCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The fifth and final match of Day 1 will see Asian Latina Cricket Club playing their first contest of the league as they take on Roma Capannelle Cricket Club.

The T10 match gets underway from 8:30 PM IST.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day with Roma Cricket Club taking on Kent Lanka Cricket Club, Kings XI Cricket Club facing Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club while Brescia Cricket Club taking the field against Rome Bangla Cricket Club.

The last two matches of Day 1 are between Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club and Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club.

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club will take place at 8:00 PM (IST) – August 31.

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

ALCC vs RCCC My Dream11 Team

Reddy Vajrala (captain), Kevin Kekulawala (vice-captain), Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Ijaz Ahmmad, Charanjeet Singh, Michele Morettini, Muhammad Bilal, Gurmeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Dane Kirby

ALCC vs RCCC Squads

Asian Latina Cricket Club: Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Amandeep Singh, Awan Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Giuseppe Piperno, Emi Ghulam, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Kiran Ginkal, Vikram Sharda, Massimo Da Costa, Alfonso Jayarajah, Ion Racila, Dane Kirby, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Reddy Vajrala, Kevin Kekulawala, Zaryan Ijaz, Michele Morettini, Muhammad Bilal, Safi Badar, James Blackburn, Maruf Anowar, Sumair Ali, Usman Raja, Anisur Rahman, Alessandro Sabelli, Giorgio Cossuto, Sidath De Zoysa, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Joy Abedin, Zaryan Ijaz, Andrea Amati

