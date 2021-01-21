Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at the hands of CD Alcoyano, a club that plays in Spain’s third-tier, to exit the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in the extra-time and instead of fighting to take the game into a penalty shootout, they found the winner in the 115th minute against a team that fielded five Champions League winners. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Have Played Together at Barcelona: Former Real Madrid President Makes Shocking Revelation Ahead of Transfer Season

However, it was Real who took the lead late into the first half when Eder Militao headed in a cross from fellow Brazilian Marcelo in the 45th minute. Jose Solbes then levelled for the hosts following a corner in the 82th minute after coming on as a substitute.

Real made as many as nine changes to the team that was beaten 2-1 in the Spanish Cup semi-final by Athletic Bilbao last week. However, Zinedine Zidane then introduced the likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard among the substitutes but the defending La Liga champions failed to break the deadlock with the contest heading into the extra time.

Alcoyano then lost Ramon Lopez who picked up a second yellow card in the 109th minute for a challenge on Casemiro. But Alcoyano left Real stunned as they still managed to find the winner.

“I think so but you have to ask them,” Zidane replied during at a press conference when asked if he has lost the support of his players. “We have done good things, not so much lately, but apart from the last games we did good things this season. We have to concentrate on the things that can be done.”

Zidane took full responsibility of the defeat. “When you lose, you always talk. I take responsibility and whatever has to happen, will happen. I am very calm, the players wanted to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. You have to assume responsibility,” he said.

He continued, “I am going to assume it, as always. The players have tried and if we score the second goal it is another match, football is like that. The goalkeeper has made two or three saves and didn’t allow us to score the second goal. But I have the responsibility. We are out.”