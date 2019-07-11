England-Australia: Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey showed his braveness as he continued to bat on after being hit by a lethal Jofra Archer bouncer. It happened in the last delivery of the eighth over, Carey copped a blow on his chin and he immediately signalled towards the dressing room – it was a nasty short ball from Archer, kept climbing onto the left-hander. Carey did all he could, hopped across, dropped his wrists and managed to drop the ball to the off-side – such was the impact that he ended up with the helmet in his hands. He was bleeding from his chin, a ripper from Archer and that would have sent shockwaves across Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia has made one change to their line-up — Peter Handscomb has been included in place of Usman Khawaja. England, on the other hand, has gone with the same team that featured against New Zealand in their last league game.

“We are going to bat. I don’t think it will change too much. We will try to put up a big score. Just one change, Peter Handscomb will come in for Usman Khawaja,” said Finch after winning the toss.

“We would have wanted to bat first as well. The trend of the tournament has been to bat first. Although Edgbaston has been a magnificent ground. The last time we played here against India, we saw a high score of 340 and them almost chasing it down. We are not really bothered as before the World Cup we preferred to chase. I think whoever plays the best cricket will go through. We have gone from strength to strength. We are going with the same team,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.