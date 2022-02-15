Karachi: Islamabad United’s opening batter Alex Hales has pulled out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) because of personal reasons.Also Read - QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 15: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST Feb 07 Monday

Another England cricketer Ben Duckett, who is playing for Quetta Gladiators, has also withdrawn from the league aiming to spend time with his family ahead of the English season in the summer, while also mentioning bubble life in his tweet to announce his departure.

Confirming the news about Hales, the team management said that the star batter has decided to withdraw due to personal reasons.

Hales had been part of the last five PSL seasons and part of all the editions played in Pakistan. He was in his second stint with United and has been one of the league’s standout openers, averaging over 42.50 for his 255 runs at a strike rate of 156.44.

Duckett, on other hand, came to Pakistan from the BBL after finishing as Brisbane Heat’s leading scorer but couldn’t continue the same kind of form for Gladiators in the PSL. He played four games for them with little success. He scored 11, 47, 2, and 0 during the Karachi leg and was benched for the Lahore leg.