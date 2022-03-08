New York: German tennis player Alexander Zverev has received a deferred additional fine of USD25,000 and suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event for his “aggravated behaviour” during the Mexican Open at Acapulco last month.Also Read - Australian Open: Denis Shapovalov Gets Past No. 3 Alexander Zverev; Sets Up Rafael Nadal Clash In Quarters

The 24-year-old world No. 3 Zverev was removed from the tournament after attacking the umpire's chair with his racquet during an astonishing rant. The Tokyo Olympics champion was furious after him and doubles partner Brazilian Marcelo Melo lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to the British-Finn pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev, after congratulating the opponents, had turned his rage towards the umpire, lashing out at the chair with his racquet three times before returning for a fourth crack as the umpire descended the stairs in ugly Acapulco scenes.

On Tuesday, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) — the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits – said it had completed the review of Zverev’s Acapulco Incident, adding that the, “World No.3 receives eight-week suspension and additional fine of USD25,000, deferred across probation period”.

“The ATP’s Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, Miro Bratoev, has completed his review of Alexander Zverev’s conduct in Acapulco, Mexico, where the player was withdrawn from the tournament for Unsportsmanlike Conduct. The review determined that Zverev committed Aggravated Behaviour under the Player Major Offense section of ATP Rules,” said the statement.

“As a result, Zverev has been issued an additional fine of USD25,000 and a suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event. However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation that results in a fine for:

“Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match.

“Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site.

“If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted,” ATP stated.

Zverev has already received a total of USD40,000 in on-site fines for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct in Acapulco. He also forfeited full prize money of USD31,570 (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP rankings points from the event.

Zverev has until March 11 to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.